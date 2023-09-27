Audio launch event of superstar Vijay's 'Leo' called off

Chennai: The audio launch event of superstar Vijay's upcoming movie "Leo" has been cancelled due to "overflowing passes requests and safety constraints".

Production banner Seven Screen Studio shared the news on Tuesday evening in a post on microblogging site X. The audio launch event was set to be held here on September 30.

"Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch.

In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates.



P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other… — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) September 26, 2023

"In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates," the studio posted.

The banner also said the event's cancellation is not "due to political pressure or any other reasons". It comes weeks after the organisers of music maestro A R Rahman’s concert ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ received backlash over poor set-up, overcrowding and bad experiences of attendees.

“Leo”, a Tamil film which will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, marks a reunion between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster “Master”.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who earlier worked with Vijay in Tamil hits “Ghilli”, “Kuruvi”, “Thirupaachi” and “Aathi”, features opposite the actor in the film.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also stars in “Leo”, which marks his Tamil debut.

Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of “Leo”.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as “Kaththi”, “Master” and “Beast”, is scoring the soundtrack of the movie produced by SS Lalit Kumar.