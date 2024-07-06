'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' to now release in August

Mumbai: "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha", starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn, is set to be released on August 2.

The musical romance drama was previously scheduled to hit the screens on July 5 alongside action thriller "Kill", but its release was postponed on the "request of exhibitors and distribution fraternity".

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, "Auron Mein Kahan Dun Tha" also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill and Sayaji Shinde.

"The much-awaited love saga, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', will have its theatrical release on 2nd August 2024.

"The anticipation for the film has been increasing each day as fans eagerly await the chance to witness the chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Tabu in this heartfelt story by Neeraj Pandey," the makers said in a press release issued on Saturday.

Presented by NH Studioz, the upcoming Hindi movie is a Friday Filmworks production and is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir and Shital Bhatia.

"Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" marks another collaboration between Tabu and Devgn, who have worked together in several films including "Vijaypath", "Haqeeqat", and the "Drishyam" franchise.