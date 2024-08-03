'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', 'Ulajh' open moderately

Mumbai: Neeraj Pandey's "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" and Sudhanshu Saria's "Ulajh" have crossed over the Rs 1 crore each on their opening day.

"Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" has done marginally better than "Ulajh" by making Rs 1.85 crore at the box office while the other film made Rs 1.15 crore on day one, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk. They both released on August 2.

"Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead. The film was previously slated to release on July 5 but the makers postponed its release at the time.

The film also marks another collaboration for Devgn, 55 and Tabu,52, who have previously worked on a number of films including the "Drishyam" franchise, "Bholaa" and "De De Pyaar De".

"Ulajh" is led by Janhvi Kapoor and also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Meiyang Chang. Kapoor, 27, plays a young diplomat who gets embroiled in a situation where her loyalty to the nation gets questioned.