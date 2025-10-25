Austin Butler in talks to join 'Miami Vice'

Los Angeles, Oct 25 (PTI) Hollywood actor Austin Butler is in negotiations to essay the role of popular detective James "Sonny" Crockett in the upcoming Universal film "Miami Vice".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the deal has not been finalised, but the actor is showing interest in the role.

The news comes days after the reports of Michael B Jordan being in talks to board the project. He is reportedly being approached to portray the role of detective Ricardo Tubbs.

The shooting of the film is slated to start in 2026.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski of "Top Gun: Maverick" fame, "Miami Vice" is produced by the filmmaker alongside Dylan Clark. It is written by Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy and is set to release in theatres on August 6, 2027.

"Miami Vice" will revolve around the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami and is inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the NBC television series that ran from 1984-1989.

The film is based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich from the series executive produced by Yerkovich and Michael Mann.

Butler made his acting debut in 2005 with a role in Nickelodeon's show "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide".

He later went on to feature in projects such as "Elvis", "Dune: Part Two" and "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", among others.

His latest work is "Caught Stealing", which released in August. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film also starred Regina King, Vincent D'Onofrio and Zoe Kravitz in pivotal roles.