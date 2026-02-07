Austin Butler to star as disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong in new film

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (PTI) Hollywood star Austin Butler will essay the role of disgraced cycling star Lance Armstrong in a new feature film from Edward Berger, the filmmaker behind "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "Conclave".

The project, which is being produced by former Netflix film chief Scott Stuber under the United Artists banner, has sparked a bidding war among major studios and streaming platforms, the sources told Deadline.

According to the outlet, the film is expected to chronicle Armstrong’s life and career, tracing both the highs of his dominance in professional cycling and the dramatic fall from grace following the doping scandal that ended his career.

The screenplay, which will combine elements of Brad Pitt's "F1 The Movie" and Martin Scorsese’s critically-acclaimed blockbusters "Raging Bull" and "Wolf of Wall Street", will be written by Zach Baylin of "King Richard" fame.

Armstrong was previously played by Ben Foster in the 2015 film The Program, which had a limited release.

Butler, who earned an Oscar nomination for "Elvis", recently starred in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing and will next be seen in the crime drama "Enemies" opposite Jeremy Allen White.

Berger’s recent work includes "Ballad of a Small Player", starring Colin Farrell, and he is set to direct an adaptation of Tim Winton’s novel "The Riders" with Pitt in the lead role. PTI RB RB