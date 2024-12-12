Austin Butler to star as Patrick Bateman in new 'American Psycho' movie from Luca Guadagnino

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) "Dune: Part Two" star Austin Butler will essay the role of Patrick Bateman in filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's new take on the popular horror novel "American Psycho".

The novel, written by Bret Easton Ellis and published in 1991, was earlier adapted into a 2000 movie, featuring Christian Bale as Bateman, a wealthy, narcissistic, vain Manhattan investment banker who lives a double life as a serial killer.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the project is not a remake of Bale's film but rather a fresh interpretation of Ellis' novel.

Scott Z Burns, known for his work on movies such as "Contagion", "The Bourne Ultimatum" and "The Report", will pen the adaptation.

The project comes from Hollywood studio Lionsgate and will be produced by Frenesy Films.

It will be executive produced by Sam Pressman, the son of Edward R Pressman who had produced the original movie through his company Pressman Film.

Butler, who earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic, received critical acclaim for starring in "Dune: Part Two" and "The Bikeriders" as well as miniseries "Masters of the Air".

He will next star in Ari Aster’s comedy-western "Eddington", alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone, as well as Darren Aronofsky’s '90s-set crime thriller "Caught Stealing" with Zoe Kravitz.

Guadagnino, who earlier helmed "Challengers", "Suspiria", "Bones and All", "A Bigger Splash" and "Call Me By Your Name", most recently directed "Queer", starring Daniel Craig.

He is currently working on "After the Hunt" with Julia Roberts playing the lead role. PTI RB RB RB