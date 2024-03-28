Austin Butler to star in Darren Aronoksky's crime thriller film 'Caught Stealing'

Los Angeles, Mar 28 (PTI) Actor Austin Butler is set to headline filmmaker Darren Aronofsky's next feature project, titled "Caught Stealing".

The crime thriller has been acquired by Hollywood studio Sony Pictures. Author Charlie Huston will adapt the script for the movie from his 2004 book of the same name, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The story is about Hank Thompson, a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of 1990s New York City.

"I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride to life. I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers," said Aronofsky.

"Caught Stealing" will be produced by Aronofsky's production banner Protozoa Pictures. The filmmaker is known for directing critically-acclaimed movies such as “Requiem for a Dream”, "The Wrestler" and “Black Swan". His previous feature film "The Whale" starred Brendan Fraser, who later picked up his maiden best actor trophy at the Oscars in 2023.

Butler, known for his performances in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Elvis", had a great start to 2024 with Apple TV+ series "Masters of the Air" and Denis Villenueve's "Dune 2".

The actor will be next seen in "The Bikeriders", co-starring Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer. The movie will be released in theatres in June this year. PTI RB RB