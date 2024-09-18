Australian adaptation of hit comedy series 'The Office' gets premiere date

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Australian version of the popular comedy series "The Office", featuring Felicity Ward in the lead, will stream on Prime Video from October 18.
The show marks the 13th adaptation of the global hit franchise, originally created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.
The latest adaptation comes with a gender-flipped lead character. In the UK original, Gervais fronted the two-season show as David Brent.
Its American version saw Steve Carrell lead as Michael Scott for nine seasons.
In the Australian take, Ward will essay the role of Hannah Howard, the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick.
"When Hannah gets news from the Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her 'work family' together. The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them," read the plot line.
Ward, also a comic, said she has never been so excited to play an optimist incompetent trapped in her own delulu.
"Hannah Howard is every bit the disappointment of a boss we’d all hope she’d be," she said in a statement.
"'Office' life has changed a lot in the last few years, and we can’t wait to share our very own Aussie spin on a beloved franchise with Prime Video customers around the world," added Sarah Christie, head of Australian Originals, Amazon MGM Studios.
It also stars Edith Poor as Lizze Moyle, Steen Raskopoulos as Nick Fletcher, Shari Sebbens as Greta King, Josh Thomson as Martin Katavake and Jonny Brugh as Lloyd Kneath, among others.
The Australian adaptation of "The Office" is a joint production of Prime Video, BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, and Bunya Entertainment. PTI ATR RDS RDS