Australian PM Anthony Albanese shares selfie with Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji ahead of IFFM

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Rani Mukerji, who delivered a keynote address at the Australian Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday.

Johar and Mukerji are in Australia to attend the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Albanese posted a selfie with the duo on his official Instagram handle.

"Rani Mukerji and @karanjohar are in Canberra promoting the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It's one of the largest Indian film festivals outside of India,and it's been running for 15 years. A testament to Australia's relationship with India and the vibrancy of the Indian-Australian community," the Australian PM captioned in the post.

During her speech at the Australian Parliament House, Mukerji unveiled a stamp in honour of iconic filmmaker and her late father-in-law Yash Chopra.

The event, which celebrated 50th anniversary of Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films, was attended by distinguished dignitaries, members of parliament and various ministers.

"I’m truly honoured and humbled to be a part of this momentous occasion of the launch of legendary film-maker Yash Chopra’s commemorative stamp at the Australian Parliament House.

"This is not only a celebration of Yash Chopra and YRF’s rich and impactful 50-year-old legacy of shaping pop culture the world over but also of the Indian film industry that has entertained countless people through the power of cinema," Mukerji said.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said the launch of the stamp was an "iconic moment".

"This is a landmark year for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as we celebrate our 15th year. And what a blessing for us to share this special evening, having Rani Mukerji unveil the late Yash ji's stamp.

"His contribution to Indian cinema has influenced generations and will continue to do so for times to come. It is our absolute honour to have Rani with us here on this special landmark day to honour his legacy," she said.

IFFM will begin on August 15 and run till August 25. PTI ATR RDS RB RB