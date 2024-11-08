Australian singing sensation Holly Riva to perform in city on Saturday

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) Australian singing sensation Holly Riva is all set to captivate Kolkata on Saturday, as she performs at Nazrul Mancha to celebrate The Hope Foundation’s 25 years of service to underprivileged children, the organisers said.

Known for her unique dark pop style and musical influences from icons like Billie Eilish and Dove Cameron, Holly has made a significant impact on the music scene.

Her achievements include winning the prestigious USA John Lennon Songwriting Competition and being nominated for the Hollywood Independent Music Awards as the youngest attending nominee.

Riva’s music has been featured on popular shows such as 'Home and Away' and 'The Bachelor', as well as major networks like FOX TV and France 2.

In early November, Holly kicked off her India and UK tour to launch her latest single on BBC TV. As part of this tour, she will perform in Kolkata on November 9.

Holly, who has been performing for the foundation’s children since she was eight years old, has developed a deep connection to Kolkata, which she fondly considers "her second home".

In a media interaction prior to the show, Holly shared that her journey as an artist is rooted in her commitment to using music to inspire and uplift others.

Reflecting on her long-standing association with The Hope Foundation, she praised its work in supporting street children and said performing for them brings her immense joy.

"Through my music, I will continue to spread a message of hope and unity across cultures, building bridges between my Hollywood roots and deep bonding with Kolkata," she signed off. PTI SUS MNB