Authorities demolish actor Nagarjuna's N-Convention centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI) The government authorities on Saturday demolished the N-Convention centre in Madhapur here, which is jointly owned by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, for allegedly being constructed on encroached land on the Full Tank Level of the Tummidikunta lake.

Actor Nagarjuna said they had "not done any actions in violation of law" and the demolition was clearly carried out "wrongfully based on misinformation".

The property was demolished by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection agency.

N-Convention is managed by N3 Enterprises and jointly owned by actor-cum-producer Nagarjuna and Nalla Preetham, as per its website.

Nagarjuna in a post on 'X' said he is pained by the "unlawful" manner of demolition carried out in respect of N-Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and court cases.

"I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law. The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached," he said.

The actor said no notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition, he added.

"As a law-abiding citizen, if the court before which the matter is pending had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself. I am placing this on record for the purpose of correcting any public misimpression about wrongful constructions or encroachment by us," he asserted.

The actor further said they would be seeking appropriate relief from the court in relation to the "wrong" actions carried out by the authorities.