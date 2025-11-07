'Autograph' to rerelease on Nov 14 with tweaks to suit times: Director Cheran

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) People think directors rerelease once famous films just to make some quick bucks, but a lot of preparation went into my film again to make it relevant to Gen Z, said Tamil film director Cheran.

The director’s breakout hit and a cult classic film 'Autograph' is rereleasing on November 14, after 21 years.

"I have reduced it by about 15 minutes. Then, I have colour corrected it to appeal to today’s audience. We brought in Dolby Atmos," said the director at an event held on November 6 that brought together the cast and crew of the film to celebrate its rerelease.

Cheran said the original music of the film was also given a new twist to suit the times.

"So, I don't intend to cheat the audience anywhere. If I just put out the film as it is, it will run. I could take the money and go. I could think, ‘If Rs 10 lakh comes, it's profit.’ But instead, I have spent Rs 50 lakh on the film again and I have tried to give you a film that will enhance your experience," said the director.

A dark horse, when 'Autograph' was released, its immense success took the makers by surprise, said most of the crew members.

Cheran himself decided to don the role of the hero, after all the successful ones he approached — like Vikram, Vijay, Prabhu Deva and Arvind Swami — refused to star in his film.

A decision, said many crew members who spoke during the occasion, was initially met with a lot of apprehension from the team. This was one of the reasons why they roped in actor Sneha at a later stage, even though it was shot with an extremely tight budget, said the crew members.

"We came up with this brilliant plan of getting Reynolds pen as brand sponsor, what with the title of the film being ‘Autograph’. Only then we could pay actor Sneha, who was a name to reckon with by then, her market rate," said cinematographer Ravi Varman.

The film went on to get three awards — Best Popular Film, Best Female Playback Singer and Best Lyrics at the 52nd National Awards. It also won the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Best Film, Best Director and Best Playback Singer.

Sneha said the film, which thought ahead of its time, will certainly pull the strings of the hearts of the current generation.

"And of course, the fans of the film will be delighted to see the film again on big screen. My father already told me that I should take him to watch it again in theatre," she said.

At a time when a female lead could only be a romantic partner of the hero, Sneha’s character Divya played a friend. But nevertheless theirs is the most decisive relationship that grooms the protagonist into a mature man. The male-female friendship portrayed in the film was one of the reasons why ‘Autograph’ was celebrated as a film ahead of its time by many.

Kalaimamani Award winning art director M Jayakumar said he had initially said no to the film because it was also produced by Cheran.

"I thought props will not get enough budget. I didn’t want to fight with Cheran over this. We already know each other quite well from the time he was an assistant director for Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Mahanadhi’. So, I said no, but later he convinced me and I am extremely glad to have worked in the film," Jayakumar said.

Cheran, a four-time National Film Award winner, said one other reason he wanted to bring ‘Autograph’ to theatres again is his curiosity to find out what the film says to the current generation, the generation that topples governments.

"That is why I make films, anyway — to connect with the society, inspire it, let it inspire me. If I had made films with only a commercial motive, I would have disappeared long ago. If my film takes someone by the hand and leads them to a safe shore, that is my victory," Cheran said. PTI JR KH