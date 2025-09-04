'Avatar: The Way of Water' coming back to theatres before release of third installment

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (PTI) Ahead of the release of "Avatar: Fire & Ash" on December 19, its predecessor "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be re-releasing in theatres on October 2.

The James Cameron directed science fiction film explored the story of the Sully family in the world of Pandora. The film, originally released in December 2022, went on to become a huge success across the globe. The movie won an Oscar for Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

The second installment took a long time to be completed and was released 13 years after the original "Avatar". Cameron had said in 2006 that there would be sequels to the universe if "Avatar" was successful. He later announced that there would be a total of five films in the franchise.

"The Way of Water" and "Fire and Ash" were shot simultaneously. The franchise, led by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, also features Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang. PTI SMR SMR BK BK