Avenged Sevenfold and Extreme to perform at Bandland 2024

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Rock bands Avenged Sevenfold and Extreme are set to headline the second edition of Bandland, which will take place on November 23 and 24 in Bengaluru.

Avenged Sevenfold, a.k.a. A7X will bring their genre-defying sound to the two day music extravaganza, produced and promoted by BookMy Show Live. They are known for their hits such as ‘Bat Country’, ‘City of Evil’, ‘Hail to the King’ and ‘Nightmare’.

Joining Avenged Sevenfold are lock legends Extreme, who will bring their unique blend of funk, blues and ballads that have made them household names since the '90s. They are known for their tracks such as ‘Rise’, ‘More Than Words’ and ‘Get the Funk Out’.

The festival lineup will also feature acts by Everything Everything, Delhi's Bloodywood and Thaikkudam Bridge, who are known for their fusion of rock and Indian classical music.

Musicians Sutej Singh, percussionist Selvaganesh and Raman Negi are also part of the festival as are bands Zero, Swarathma and Bhayanak Maut.

The Wanton Bishops, the torchbearers of Lebanese rock, will be one of the acts while indie singer-songwriter Dot is also returning to the festival.

Tickets for Bandland 2024 are now live exclusively on BookMyShow.