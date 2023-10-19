Avinash Arun Dhaware's 'Three of Us' to come out on November 3

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Avinash Arun Dhaware's feature film "Three of Us" will be released in theatres on November 3, the makers announced on Thursday.

Advertisment

Actors Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire star in the movie, which chronicles a "story of hope, healing and love", said a press release.

"For some, the only thing more precious than the present is the past! Introducing a story of hope, healing, and love! #ThreeOfUs in cinemas on 3rd Nov," production banner Matchbox Shots posted on X.

The film was recently screened at the The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) in Leh.

Advertisment

"Three of Us" follows Shailaja (Shah) who finds herself at the cusp of her past, present, and future as she grapples with early symptoms of dementia.

"She decides to go on a trip to revisit her childhood before her memories ebb away. Shailaja embarks on a confrontational journey that makes her deal with questions related to a traumatic event in her childhood, the mundanity of her marriage, and the complexity of her future.

"As Shailaja travels through the sprawling coastline of Konkan with her husband and childhood love by her side, we see her inching closer towards the forgiveness and liberation she has always yearned for," read the official plotline.

Dhaware is also credited for the film's story and screenplay alongside Omkar Achyut Barve and Arpita Chatterjee.

The movie is produced by Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil and Bunny Vas. PTI RB RB