Avinash Das' directorial 'Inn Galiyon Mein' set for release on Holi

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Filmmaker Avinash Das' upcoming movie "Inn Galiyon Mein" will be released in theatres on the festival of Holi on March 14.

The film, which explores the essence of love and relationships in the age of social media, features Avantika Dassani and Vivaan Shah in the lead roles.

The movie's team on Friday dropped a track, ‘Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai', which captures the spirit of Holi, celebrating unity, joy, and togetherness.

“With 'Inn Galiyon Mein', we wanted to tell a story that resonates with modern age love, heartfelt, and deeply connected to our culture. Holi is a festival that brings people together, and 'Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai' captures that spirit of love, joy, and unity.

"We can’t wait for audiences to experience the energy of this song and the emotions of the film when it releases on 14th March 2025," Das said in a statement.

"Inn Galiyon Mein" will also feature seasoned actor Jaaved Jaaferi in a pivotal role.

The movie is produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav with Jannisar Hussain, Adarsh Saxena, Sanjeevv Gosswami and Alcor Productions as co-producers.