Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise again, shares pic with 'MI' star doing namaste

London: Actor Avneet Kaur, known for "Tiku Weds Sheru" and "Mardaani 2", on Tuesday shared pictures with Hollywood action icon Tom Cruise ahead of the release of his latest film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" in India.

Kaur, who first met Cruise last year on a set visit of the movie, posted two new photos with the American star on her official Instagram account.

"Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise @missionimpossible @paramountpics," she wrote in the caption.

The 23-year-old actor earlier met Cruise in November 2024 on the London sets of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", which is slated to be released in Indian theatres on Saturday.

According to videos shared on her Instagram page, Kaur was among a group of selected creators from around the world who were invited by film's studio Paramount Pictures to visit the set, where they also tried their hand at experiencing stunts firsthand.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the eighth installment in the popular spy action film franchise will be screened at 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Out of Competition section.