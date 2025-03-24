'Awarapan 2' featuring Emraan Hashmi to release on April 3, 2026

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) "Awarapan 2" starring Emraan Hashmi is set to release on April 3, 2026, the makers announced on Monday.

Hashmi, who is celebrating his 46th birthday today, shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle featuring the film's teaser.

"Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. #Awarapan2," he wrote in the caption.

The actor previously worked in "Awarapan" alongside Shriya Saran. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film released in 2007.

Earlier this month, Hashmi shared an animated clip from the film raising the speculations about a possible sequel.

Hashmi most recently appeared in "Showtime". The series also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana and Mouni Roy. PTI ATR ATR ATR