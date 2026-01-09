Awarapan 2 Emraan Hashmi

Mumbai: Film producer Mukesh Bhatt said they are planning to release "Awarapan 2" as there is still work pending on it and not because they are "scared" to bring the movie in theatres around "Dhurandhar 2".

“Awarapan 2” is a sequel to the 2007 action romance drama of the same name starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

There were reports in the media stating that "Awarapan 2" will not release on April 13 as “Dhurandhar Part 2” and Yash’s “Toxic” are releasing on March 19.

“The release date of ‘Awarapan 2’ has been shifted to either in May or June because while shooting for the film, Emraan Hashmi met with an accident and he had to go through the surgery.

"As a result, he isn’t allowed to do action for 45 days. So, all the action sequences will be performed later. I’m not scared of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’,” Bhatt told PTI.

"Dhurandhar", directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has emerged as the highest-earning Hindi film ever with a collection of over Rs 840 crore in India. Featuring Kannada superstar Yash, “Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups” is one of the most-awaited films of 2026. The Pan-India film is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

According to the producer, one schedule of “Awarapan 2”, of about 20 days, is left, which will be shot in March in Malaysia.

“Awarapan” was directed by Mohit Suri while the sequel is led by director Nitin Kakkar and writer Bilal Siddiqui. It reportedly stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.