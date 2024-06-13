Award-winning films from C2F2 to be screened at 18th MIFF

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Culture Cinema Film Festival (C2F2) will showcase its top award-winning films as part of the 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), which will be held from June 15 to 21.

C2F2, a concept-based film festival that attracts films on specific cultural aspects of different countries, has partnered with the MIFF for the innovative curation, a press release said.

MIFF, established in 1990, is held biennially and serves as a platform for both established and emerging filmmakers to showcase their craft, nurturing cinematic talent and fostering cultural exchange.

As part of the curation, "Kanda Bode", a documentary film on Hamar tribe of Ethiopia, directed by Fekad Kiros and Cheryl Halpern; "Steps of Freedom", an Irish film directed by Ruan Magan; and "Flamenco: Passion in Danger", a bilingual film by Larry Marwar and Madeleine Y Gomez, will be screened at the 18th MIFF.

The three films had won Film-of-the-Festival awards in the last three editions of C2F2.

"We are extremely happy to be associated with MIFF, the oldest and largest film festival for non-feature films in South Asia. In their latest edition this year, some of the award-winning films from C2F2 will be screened as a part of a special package introduced this year. It's a matter of great pride for us and we are grateful to the curation team at MIFF," said Praveen Nagda, Festival Director of C2F2.