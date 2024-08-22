Awards bring more responsibility: National Award winner Rishab Shetty

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty says winning two National Film Awards for "Kantara" has motivated him to tell more stories inspired by what he has seen in society.

Shetty directed, co-wrote and headlined the blockbuster Kannada title that became a rage across the country. He is currently working on its prequel.

Still in disbelief, the filmmaker said "Kantara" winning two National Awards is solely the result of people's wishes and blessings.

"There are lots of stories that I want to tell about what I've seen in society. It's the people who made the first film such a big hit. We have to give better content, entertain more, and work hard more," Shetty told PTI in an interview.

"It's more of a responsibility now on us. Awards like these motivate you to do more good work. We make a film wholeheartedly. People should like it, that's the main thought," he added. "Kantara", which was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 16 crore by Hombale Films, went on to earn over Rs 400 crore across the globe. It won the National Award for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and earned Shetty his first best actor National Award.

Asked if he is nervous about "Kantara: Chapter 1", the prequel, amid expectations and awards, the artist said he is not worried about that.

Shetty, however, gets a bit tense right around the release of a film.

"I feel the same during the first morning show of the film. That's what happens to me every time. I had thought long ago that I have to do something that gets both box office success and awards. But that's not how you start making a film," he added.

Before "Kantara", which explored the human versus nature conflict in the woodlands of Karnataka's Kaadubettu, the filmmaker had won a National Award for 2018's hit "Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shale, Kasaragodu." in the Best Children's Film category.

Shetty, who made his directorial debut with 2016's "Rickey", said initially he was all about work.

"When I came into the industry, I got some opportunities here and there. I worked as an assistant director on a couple of films, then got a chance to act but it didn't get executed.

"So, 10 years of my life went just like that. There was no excitement or expectation. Then, I got a chance to direct. I used to just work and tend to not get overexcited because I'm just a part of the film. I believe whatever happens is because of teamwork." He may wear several hats on a film set but writing remains his top priority, followed by direction.

"Overall 'Kantara' is my fourth film as a director and a hero, but this was the first time I both directed and acted in the same film. I take the idea to my co-writers and then our brainstorming begins with my DOP, my wife (Pragati Shetty) who is a costume designer, and my producers. While this process is underway, I also keep thinking about how I will go about direction and acting parallelly," he said.

When it comes to the "Kantara" franchise, Shetty said Hombale Films gives him "full liberty" and that the final decision is always his.

"They have a different equation with me and a different equation with the other artists. I freely discuss the subject with them and exchange ideas. If I like their inputs, I take them into account. I don't have any ego." "Kantara" has many fans in the north and actor-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praised it profusely when the film released.

Shetty said he is a huge fan of Kashyap. "I'm inspired by his writing and filmmaking." In future, he would love to collaborate with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth, he said.