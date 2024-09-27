Ayushmann Khurrana and Pashmina Roshan's track 'Jachdi' out

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday released the music video of his new song "Jachdi", which he said is a gift to his fans this festive season.

The track, featuring Pashmina Roshan, is the third collaboration of Khurrana with Warner Music India. Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli with the lyrics of Youngveer, the song has been composed by Goldboy and has Dhol Duo Hanif and Aslam.

Khurrana said the song is "one of a kind" for him.

"'Jachdi' is a gift to all of you this festive season. Indian festivals have a different vibe altogether and I for one, am a huge fan of all these celebrations - with this track, we want to charge you with energy to dive head first into this festive season and get grooving to the tunes of 'Jachdi'." "This song is also one of a kind for me because it blends my favorite Punjabi tunes with Garba music. A huge shoutout to Youngveer for the lyrics and to Goldboy for composing this song that hits the notes right where it needs to! Hanif and Aslam’s dhol beats are known to all and their touch to this song will get your feet tapping from the get-go," he said in a statement.

The 40-year-old actor most recently appeared in Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial "Dream Girl 2" (2023) alongside Ananya Panday. He is also set to begin with his North America Tour from 15th November and will be performing in several cities including Chicago, New York, San Jose, New Jersey, Toronto and Dallas.

Roshan, 29, made her acting debut this year with "Ishq Vishk Rebound". Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film also featured Rohit Suresh Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan. PTI ATR ATR BK BK