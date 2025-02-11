Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with UNICEF India on Safer Internet Day

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has teamed up with UNICEF India on the occasion of Safer Internet Day to raise awareness among children about online safety and responsible digital behaviour.

Safer Internet Day is celebrated annually on the second Tuesday of February to alert individuals about possible online repercussions.

The actor, who is also the national ambassador for the organisation, said children in today's time are using the internet from a very young age and it's important to educate them about the safe usage of the medium.

He also visited an NGO PRATYeK, where he played educative and engaging games with children on the topic of digital safety.

“In today’s world, people of all ages, right from children aged 5-6 years to elder people, are using the internet for their ease and convenience. In such situations, it is very important to educate first time users of the internet – that is children about the perils of the internet as well as ways to stay safe online," the actor said in a statement.

“On this Safer Internet Day, along with UNICEF, I want to raise awareness about online safety and responsible digital behaviour. It is very important to equip young people with the tools to report when they feel discomfort or threatened, can empower them to protect themselves and others online and parents should also have open communication with their child to understand in case they are facing any troubles on the internet. Together, only by engaging safely on the internet, we can transform this platform into one that empowers everyone,” he said.

Khurrana also shared a video on his Instagram handle for the same. "It's #SaferInternetDay, and I teamed up with UNICEF India to meet with this amazing group of children to learn more about the online world. Let's see what they have to say," he wrote in the caption. The same video was re-shared by the UNICEF India handle on its official account.