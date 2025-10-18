Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ''Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'' to release in March

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, is set to hit the big screen on March 4, 2026, the makers announced on Saturday. Directed by Mudassar Aziz of "Khel Khel Mein", the upcoming film is a sequel to the 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which featured Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was also directed by Aziz.

"Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra. The makers shared the news with a post on Instagram handle. It featured a poster with the release date mentioned over it.

"Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra. T-Series aur B R Studios laa rahe hai 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'. Directed by Mudassar Aziz. Holi 4th March 2026. Only in cinemas," read the text over the poster.

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

"Pati Patni Aur Woh" revolved around Aaryan's character Chintu Tyagi, who is married to Pednekar's Vedikas, but things take a turn when he finds himself getting attracted to Tapasya (Panday), a young fashion designer.

The film emerged as a hit at the box office. PTI ATR ATR