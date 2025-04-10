Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Mumbai police to promote cyber safety

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says cyber safety has become of utmost importance in today's life as he joined hands with Mumbai police to raise awareness about the potential crime online.

Mumbai police shared a video on its official Instagram handle featuring the actor.

"Work-from-home or scam-from-home? Fraudsters are packaging traps as dream jobs—don’t take the bait! Big money, zero effort? That’s the first red flag. Be smart. Be safe. Dial 1930 before it’s too late," read the caption.

Khurrana said it's important that people stay vigilant and educated.

“Cyber safety has become of utmost importance in today's life with rampant online scams and frauds and it is crucial we stay vigilant and educated. Partnering with Mumbai Police, who have always been at the forefront at protecting our city's citizens and taking online safety a step further is a reminder to think twice before you fall for any of these frauds," he said in a statement.

"This public safety announcement and the helpline launched by Mumbai Police is a remarkable effort to safeguard people from potential cybercrimes and keep them informed to stay vigilant about possible scams," the 40-year-old actor added.