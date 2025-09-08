'Baaghi 4', headlined by Tiger Shroff, earns over Rs 30 crore at box office

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt-starrer "Baaghi 4" has collected Rs 37.14 crore nett at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Also starring Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa, the film released in theatres on September 5. Directed by A Harsha, the film is the fourth installment of the "Baaghi" franchise.

It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The makers shared the box office number on the X handle, featuring the film's poster. "Day 3 = ₹37.14 Cr. Thank you for a blockbuster weekend and for showering us with so much love. Watch 'Baaghi 4' in your nearest cinemas! Book your tickets now," read the caption.

Day 3 = ₹37.14 Cr 💥 Thank you for a blockbuster weekend and for showering us with so much love ♥️



Watch Baaghi 4 in your nearest cinemas! Book your tickets now! https://t.co/uo7kqPp0GZhttps://t.co/iXDvoig8be#SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4

Directed by @NimmaAHarsha… pic.twitter.com/qjagpOhkv3 — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) September 8, 2025

"Baaghi 4" opened with Rs 13.20 crore nett at the domestic box office and went on to earn Rs 11.34 crore and Rs 12.60 crore on the following days, respectively.

The "Baaghi" franchise started with 2016's "Baaghi", followed by "Baaghi 2" in 2018 and "Baaghi 3" in 2020. The first and third installments featured Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Disha Patani starred in the second film of the franchise.

"Baaghi 4" features Shroff as Ronny, a man who, after surviving an attempted suicide by train, descends into chaos as reality blurs.

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva also star in pivotal roles.