'Baaghi' franchise gave me an identity, says Tiger Shroff

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff, who will next be seen in "Baaghi 4", on Sunday credited the film franchise for allowing him to prove himself as an action hero.

Shroff shared his new poster from the upcoming film on Instagram on the occasion of his 35th birthday.

"The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity.

He's not the same this time, but I hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago#grattitude #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 (sic)" he wrote.

"Baaghi 4" is directed by A. Harsha and produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will be released on September 5.

The production banner also wished Shroff on social media.

"Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff! Wishing you an action-packed year ahead Ronnie! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha. Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025," read the caption.

Shroff made his acting debut in 2014 with "Heropanti". However, it was his second movie "Baaghi" (2016) which cemented his position in the industry as a rising action hero. The film's success spawned a franchise with the two installments released in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

"Baaghi 4" also features Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.