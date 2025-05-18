Babil Khan to exit Sai Rajesh's project: Things didn't go ahead as planned

New Delhi: Actor Babil Khan shared a post on social media hinting at the possible exit from the project with filmmaker Sai Rajesh.

The 27-year-old actor was supposed to star in Rajesh's Hindi remake of the film "Baby".

He uploaded a note on his Instagram handle on Saturday claiming “things didn’t go ahead as planned due to unfortunate circumstances.”

“With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned,” the post began.

Khan said he will be “taking some time off.” “Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together. Babil Khan,” he added.

Last week Khan attracted the attention of many with his emotional video post slamming Bollywood. He deleted the post later.

In the video, which later went viral on social media, Khan took the names of many actors. His team later released a statement reassuring the actor is fine and clarifying that the names of those actors taken in the video were those who have been supportive of him.

Khan is the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan and writer Sutapa Sikdar. He made his debut in 2022 with “Qala”.