Babil Khan’s ‘Logout’ to premiere at a Film Festival in Argentina

Mumbai: Actor Babil Khan’s upcoming film “Log Out” is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina.

Advertisment

The film is directed by Amit Golan of “TVF Pitchers” fame.

In “Log Out”, Babil plays the role of a modern-day influencer navigating the complexities of digital fame. As he rises to success in the virtual world, he soon becomes trapped by its darker consequences, a press release said.

With its modern-day relevance, the film promises to strike a chord with today’s digitally-driven audiences, it said.

Advertisment

Babil, known for his work in “Qala” and series “The Railway Men”, said he is thrilled about the premiere of his film at the Mar del Plata International Film Festival.

“I’m thrilled to see people finally witness 'Log Out'. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this project, and I can't wait for the world to see it. I’m incredibly grateful that the film will premiere at such a prestigious festival.

"Working with Amit Golani sir has been an incredible experience. His vision and direction pushed me to explore new depths in my performance, and I’m proud of what we’ve created together,” the actor said in a statement.