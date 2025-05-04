New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Actor Babil Khan, who set social media abuzz after a video in which he appeared to be emotionally distressed went viral on Sunday, said the clip was "extremely misinterpreted" and that he was only trying to show support for his peers.

In a series of purported video clips, Babil was seen crying inconsolably and calling Bollywood "the fakest place". According to reports, the videos were originally posted on the "Qala" actor's Instagram account which he had deactivated after they started doing rounds on social media.

The actor, who was most recently seen in ZEE5 cyber thriller "Log Out", reactivated his Instagram page on Sunday evening after receiving messages of support from fellow actors Raghav Juyal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Kubbra Sait.

In an Instagram Story, Babil reshared Kubbra's post in which she voiced her support for him.

"Thank you so much. The video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to @ananyapanday @shanayakapoorO2 @gouravadarsh @arjunkapoor @raghavjuyal @arijitsingh. I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more but I do this as responsibility for my peers that I truly admire (sic)" he wrote.

His post was further shared by Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

"Only love and good energy for you Babil, always in ur corner (sic)" Ananya said.

"Only love and support for you brother," said Adarsh.

After returning to Instagram, Babil re-shared his friends' posts in his support on his Stories.

To Adarsh, he said: "Thank you bhai. Aadhi zindagi misunderstanding mein hi guzar jaati hai, lekin asli doston ka saath dil ko shuddh rakkhe, yeh hi iccha hai @gouravadarsh (Half of life passes by in misunderstandings, but the company of true friends keeps the heart pure — this is my wish)" Earlier in the day, the actor's team issued a clarification, saying the video has been "widely misinterpreted and taken out of context".

In the official statement, which was also posted on Instagram by his mother-producer Sutapa Sikdar, his team further said Babil -- who has been vocal about his mental health struggles -- was having a difficult day.

"Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.

"That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema," Babil's team said in the statement.

In the statement, his team also urged media publications and the public to consider "the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips".

Last week, Babil remembered his father, actor Irrfan Khan on his fifth death anniversary in an emotional social media post.

"With you, without you. Life goes on... With me, without me. Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, Then we’ll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you," he wrote on April 30.

Many film personalities, including Raghav and Siddhant, rallied behind Babil and re-shared the statement shared by the actor's team on their respective Instagram pages.

"Kill" breakout star Raghav said: "Babil is my family and I am always with him no matter what." "@raghavjuyal bhai you are my icon, my idol, and my elder brother that I never had," Babil wrote back later.

Siddhant had shared an old clip of Babil in which the latter can be heard saying: "Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahin (I want to write history, not a book)" Babil re-shared this video, writing "@siddhantchaturvedi I love you brother." Siddhant previously asked social media users and gossip columnists to "stop looking for drama here".

"All of us are working hard to bring drama to you on your screens. Shayad wahan thodi kami reh gai hogi ki aap hamari neeji zindagi mein wo dhoondhne lage ho? (Maybe there was some shortcoming there that's why you're trying to find drama in our personal life)" the "Gully Boy" actor wrote on his Instagram Story, requesting people to steer clear of passing judgements. In her post, Kubbra had said Babil was already navigating stardom, the public gaze, and all its pressures, before he could even process the grief of losing his father. "No one teaches you how to navigate these big waters. But of course-we swim. We keep swimming. Just like Babil will. And when he comes up for air, I know-like many of us-I'll be there. Here's a reminder to all of us: Be kind," she wrote.

"Sanam Teri Kasam" star Harshvardhan Rane also called on Babil and asked him to carry forward Irrfan Khan's legacy.

"Please just give your best to the craft, and after that 'stay away from events and after parties.' so as to avoid interaction with irritants... Pls take care (sic)" he wrote on his Instagram Story. PTI RDS BK RDS RDS