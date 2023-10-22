Babubhai Latiwala, producer of Salman Khan-starrer 'Veergati', dies at 74

Mumbai: Producer Babubhai Latiwala, best known for the 1995 movie "Veergati" starring Salman Khan, died early Friday morning following a heart attack at his residence in suburban Mumbai.

Latiwala was 74, said his younger son Manan.

"He passed away at 2.15 am on October 20 due to a heart attack. He was from Gujarat. He later came to Mumbai and made films.

"After he was done making movies, he stayed in Dubai and New Zealand for a brief period. He returned to Mumbai about 12-15 years ago," Manan told PTI.

Latiwala was the head of Bombino Video Cassettes, a private company. He also served as a producer and screenplay writer on the 1998 film "Tirchhi Topiwale", starring Chunky Pandey and Monica Bedi.

Latiwala was buried at Santacruz Juhu cemetery on Saturday evening in presence of family and close friends.

Besides Manan, the producer is survived by his wife and two other children.