BACARDI NH7 Weekender festival to return in December in Pune

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) The 2023 BACARDI NH7 Weekender will be held from December 1 to 3 at Pune's Teerth Fields, the organisers announced Wednesday.

The 14th edition of the event, billed as India's multi-genre music, comedy, and gaming extravaganza, will pay an ode to the "spirit of community, discovery, and celebration, living up to its legacy of being more than a music festival", the organisers said in a press release.

The 2023 gala will witness "not just a more prominent global line-up but also the inclusion of Gen Z talents on the line up", it added.

"BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2023 will host over 45 homegrown and international artists over three days, with an eclectic assortment of genres such as metal, rock, pop, hip hop, electronic, funk, Punjabi & more spanning across four stages," the release said.

The festival will also include an array of well-crafted and immersive attractions for people such as Ferris wheel rides, curated culinary delights, a flea market, art installations, and a gaming area.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said the aim with the festival is to create a sense of togetherness within the community through music, gaming, food and art.

"Our team, led by festival director Tej Brar is committed to crafting an experience for fans of all ages by bringing together an evolved lineup of eclectic international & homegrown acts across a multitude of genres.

"This edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender will also see the introduction of an expansive gaming area, truly capturing the confluence of music and gaming, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience to our festival attendees," he added.

Sameeksha Uniyal, Senior Brand Lead, Brand BACARDÍ, India & South East Asia, said the company is committed to delivering experiences and creating moments that last a lifetime.

"We are thrilled to bring BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2023 back to our audiences for its 14th edition! Our aim is to create a space that transcends the borders of music, culture, inclusivity, and celebration, bringing people together to witness India’s happiest music festival. We’re truly excited to witness the love that BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2023 will garner from audiences this year," she said. PTI RB BK BK