Bachchan calls consecration ceremony at Ram temple 'a day filled with relevance of divine spirit'

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was one of the prominent film personalities to attend the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple, on Tuesday described the event as "a day filled with the relevance of divine spirit".

Bachchan, 81, was accompanied by his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, 47, to the ceremony, which was held on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's temple town believed to be Lord Ram's birthplace.

The screen icon shared a series of pictures of the temple and the new Ram Lalla idol after the consecration ('pran pratishtha') on his personal blog.

"A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory, the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at shri Ram's birth.. Not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description .. (sic)" Bachchan wrote.

He ended his blog post with: "Jai Shri Ram! Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai." The consecration ceremony was also attended by Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, and Rajkumar Hirani, among other Indian film personalities.