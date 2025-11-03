Bachchan, Kajol and others congratulate women's cricket team on World Cup win

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) "Proud of our women in blue", "champions", "historic moment" is how many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and others reacted to the ICC World Cup win by the Indian women's cricket team.

The team won its historic first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. "Jeet gaye (we won)... India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS (sic)," Bachchan shared on X.

Khan congratulated the team on Instagram and wrote, "Still crying tears of joy." Kajol also uploaded a story on her Instagram and said she is proud of the team. "Proud of our women in blue," she wrote.

Actor Anushka Sharma said the win is a momentous achievement. "You champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement." Priyanka Chopra wrote on her Instagram story, "Congratulations to our champions #TeamIndia." Kiara Advani also congratulated the team by posting a picture from the match on her Instagram story. "Our Champions!!! You did it... What an incredible moment, You have created history!!! Congratulations to our Women in Blue," she wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra said, "Historic team, unforgettable victory! Congratulatins #TeamIndia, you made us proud. True world champions indeed #INDvsSA #WomensWorldCup2025 Vicky Kaushal shared a story on his Instagram and wrote, "World Champions". "Made the game, changed the game." Kartik Aaryan shared two stories on his Instagram handle congratulating the team, "World Champions. So So Proud," he wrote.

"My college ground...and our girls creating history on it! Congratulations Team India. You made every heart swell with pride," he added.

Shraddha Kapoor compared the win to India's first ever world cup win in 1983.

"For decades sirf parents se sunte thhe what 1983 felt like Humein humara yeh wala moment dene ke liye. Thank you girls A This is for generations." "Thamma" star Rashmika Mandanna said, "This team.. this energy.. this moment." Shahid Kapoor shared a post on his Instagram story and said, "The image says it all. Indiaaaa India." Tripti Dimri penned a lengthy note on her Instagram handle to congratulate the team.

"The girls will be more inspired today.. To dream big.. to find their way because our girl in blue showed what dreams can do.. They stood tall. Cheering each other.. and showed ua that true power lies in lifting one another.. anything is possible if you dare to dream big and work towards it.. Thank you Team India. (sic)" Pooja Hegde said, "Historic. A proud day for India. Well played." Varun Dhawan called the team "Our heroes".

"Proud Indian proud cricket fan," he added. PTI ATR BK BK