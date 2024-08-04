Bachchan says 'KBC' makers have introduced 'interesting changes' in season 16

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is set to host the 16th season of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), on Sunday said the new chapter of the popular quiz show will introduce "interesting changes" in the game.

The latest installment of "KBC" will air on Sony Entertainment Television from August 12. It will premiere on the channel weekdays at 9 pm.

In a lengthy post on his personal blog, Bachchan wrote the show offers a platform to the contestants to not only win a handsome cash prize but also share their personal stories.

"Some fresh new interesting changes in the GAME and the impact it will have and the learnings .. but above all the 'emotions' that overcome us all when the outcome of the contestant before us narrates his or her story ..

"The dire circumstances they exist in and then the volume of their years of distress .. and suddenly they find themselves here on the 'garam kursi' (hot seat) and they get taken up by the emotion of the moment (sic)" the 81-year-old actor said.

One of those new changes is 'Dugnaastra', through which the amount won by the contestant would be doubled after they correctly answer the 'super sawaal'. The catch is that the contestant would have no options to choose the right answer from, according to a video shared by the channel on social media.

Bachchan, who is currently shooting for "KBC", said listening to the contestants talk about their struggles in front of millions of audience members in the past few days has been a "moving" experience.

"BUT .. with that most endearing smile which just melts us ..for the past few days the contestants and their lives that come before us have been most emotional and moving .. and we sit in the wonder of their narratives .. and try to extend helping hands for their needs and to try and overcome their harsh lives ..

".. may they be given all the strength that the Almighty can ever bestow upon those that struggle and set examples .. and teach a lesson to these (sic)" he added.

The cinema icon has hosted "KBC" since its inaugural season in 2000, except the third chapter in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Bachchan most recently starred in "Kalki 2898 AD". The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, has crossed the Rs 1000 crore-mark at the global box office.