Bachchan shares 'good wishes' for 'Sanam Teri Kasam' re-release; Harshvardhan, Mawra react

New Delhi: "Sanam Teri Kasam" stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane expressed their gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan after the megastar congratulated the film's team for its re-release.

Bachchan shared a poster of the 2016 film on his Instagram handle featuring the lead actors on Saturday and wrote, "All good wishes for the re-release".

An overwhelmed Rane re-shared the screen icon's post on his Instagram Story.

"Bachchan Saab. First GOD noticed, and now sir YOU noticed" (heart emoji)," he wrote.

Pakistani star Hocane also shared Bachchan's note on social media.

"It's getting more and more unreal by the minute... #Alhamdulillah," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Previously, actors John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Rampal also sent their best wishes to the makers of "Sanam Teri Kasam" for its re-release.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the 2016 marked Rane's Hindi debut and Bollywood debut for Hocane.

During its original run in theatres, "Sanam Teri Kasam" didn't do well at the box office, earning a meagre Rs 9 crore, according to trade website Sacnilk.

Over the years, the film earned cult status and was re-released on the big screen on February 7. It has already crossed Rs 30 crore at the box office in its second inning.