Bachchan urges Odisha govt to take measures to preserve old Odia films

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 (PTI) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday urged the Odisha government to formulate a film preservation policy and take measures to save old Odia movies for the future generation.

Bachchan said this while virtually joining the inaugural function of the 10th Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop India (FPRWI 2025), organised by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF).

Actress Waheeda Rehman also joined the event held at the Kala Bhoomi in Bhubaneswar.

Inaugurating the workshop, CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the state government will sign an agreement with FHF for the restoration of Odia films.

Hailing Odia films, Bachchan said in the absence of a preservation policy, many valuable works of eminent filmmakers like Nirad Mohapatra, Manmohan Mahapatra, Prafulla Sengupta, Nitai Palit, Parvati Ghosh and Prashanta Nanda are at risk of being lost.

"If you love films and care about the future of our cinematic heritage, join us in our mission to save our films for future generations," he said.

Hailing the state's rich cinematic heritage, Rehman noted the importance of preservation.

FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said faculty from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, and the British Film Institute are participating in the workshop to impart training in every aspect of film preservation.

Renowned filmmakers, researchers and curators from across the country are participating in this workshop, which will continue till November 19.