'Bad Newz' soars higher on second day, collects over Rs 19 crore at the box office

Mumbai: Comedy film "Bad Newz", starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, has amassed Rs 19.17 crore at the domestic box office in two days, the makers said on Sunday.

The film, which made its debut in theatres countrywide on Friday, is directed by Anand Tiwari, best known for his 2018 directorial debut movie "Love Per Square Foot".

It collected Rs 8.62 crore on its opening day and on day two, the film raked in Rs 10.55 crore in net box office collection.

"Bad Newz" is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar.

Dharma Production, the banner owned by Johar, shared the film's two-day collection on its social media handles.

"The entertainer of the season is here! There is no ‘compro’ in your love for it!" the studio posted on Instagram along with a poster which stated that the film earned Rs 19.17 crore in two days.

"Bad Newz" is described as a "rare comedy film inspired by true events" about heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers.

The film also features actor Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.