Bad with networking and PR, honesty only tool I have: Siddhant Chaturvedi on 10 years in Bollywood

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) “Do Deewane Seher Mein” star Siddhant Chaturvedi says he has made a mark in the Hindi film industry as an outsider without much "networking and PR" as he believes the only way to succeed is to stay honest to his craft.

The actor's first film was "Life Sahi Hai" in 2016, which he followed up with OTT series "Inside Edge". He broke out in a big way with 2019 film "Gully Boy", where he played a street rapper. The 32-year-old actor, whose performance in films such as "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" and "Dhadak 2" have been appreciated, said he travels, meets people from different walks of life, and reads not just about cinema but about the world to stay grounded.

"I'm bad with networking and PR. I don't know how to position myself. Isn't my work the method of telling people the authenticity I have? "The only way I keep myself not corrupted is to know what corruption is and coming from nowhere, I've seen everything. I feel innocence, purity, authenticity and minimalism are going to be the new way of life in the next 15 years. We've maximized the world with information and everybody is a superstar,” he told PTI in an interview.

Chaturvedi, born in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, was working towards a degree in chartered accountancy but quit it to focus on his budding acting career. His father is a CA by profession.

"The choices that I've made as an actor, maybe they are not the most commercial choices, but all I know is that I've done it with purest intentions, not without any malice, or taking shortcuts. Honesty is the only tool that I have. So, that's (in acting) where I kind of give my 100 percent, forget, and detach myself and go into the world of the character," the actor said, adding, even in relationships and personal life he likes to be “transparent and honest”.

Referencing an old interview where Hollywood star Al Pacino talked about the fleeting nature of fame, Chaturvedi said he prefers to keep a low profile and focus on his craft.

“There are many things to learn in life, and not just this (acting). I’m just a seeker,” he said.

The actor is set to bring this authentic energy to the upcoming rom-com “Do Deewane Seher Mein”, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios. Starring opposite Mrunal Thakur, the film marks a full-circle moment for Chaturvedi, who has been eager to dive into the genre since his debut.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar of “Mom” fame, the film chronicles the “imperfectly perfect” love story of Chaturvedi's Shashank and Thakur's Rohini.

"I wanted to do a rom-com, and I waited my time because there were not many being made. So, when I heard the script (of 'Do Deewane…'), and it is with Ravi sir and Mrunal, I was like, this is a perfect combo, and Bhansali sir is producing it, couldn't have asked for anything better. So, here we are with this beautiful, enduring, warm, kind of a rom-com breezy film." "Do Deewane Seher Mein" will hit cinema halls across the country on February 20.