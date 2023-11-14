Sorry to disappoint you yet again: Badshah on reports of him dating Mrunal Thakur

Mumbai: Days after reports of him dating actor Mrunal Thakur started doing the rounds on social media, rapper Badshah on Tuesday said it was not true.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, and Thakur were photographed holding hands at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party over the weekend.

The rapper, 37, shared a brief note alluding to the reports on his Instagram Stories.

"Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you as yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahin hai (it's not like that)," Badshah wrote with a face with tears of joy emoji.

Thakur, 31, has yet to comment on the topic.

In April, Badshah denied tying the knot with model Isha Rikhi. He was previously married to Jasmine Masih for eight years and they share a six-year-old daughter.