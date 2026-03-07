Badshah song controversy: Rapper apologises, Haryana Police in process of issuing lookout notice

Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) Police have initiated the process to issue a Look Out Circular against rapper-musician Badshah to prevent him from leaving the country, a day after he was booked over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video, 'Tateeree'.

Meanwhile, Badshah uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle, apologising if anyone's sentiments were hurt by his latest song.

Panchkula police has issued a formal notice directing Badshah to appear before the police immediately. Several police teams have been constituted to ensure his arrest and are conducting continuous raids at various possible locations, the Haryana Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Considering the possibility of the accused attempting to leave the country, the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him has been initiated, it said.

Police on Friday registered an FIR under various provisions of law based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in Badshah's recently released music video.

Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and BNS Section 296 (obscene acts and songs) have been slapped against the rapper.

"Taking a strict stance against the spread of objectionable content on social media and in songs, Haryana Police has initiated major action against singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah," the police statement said.

Additionally, notices have been issued to remove the video from all social media platforms, it added.

In a video message, the singer said, "My new song 'Tateeree' has been released. I am seeing that sentiments of many people of Haryana have been hurt because of the portion of lyrics and visual representation in the song. I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me, my language, food and lifestyle, my identity is from Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi." "I never intended to say anything objectionable against any woman or child from Haryana, he said. I am from the Hip-hop genre where lyrics often show looking down on competitors. These are never for any woman or child, now will I do this," he said.

"I have always tried to take Haryanvi language and culture to take new heights. But if anyone one is hurt, I seek apology. I expect that you will forgive me by considering me the son of Haryana," Badshah said.

The Haryana State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the song and issued a summons to the rapper.

The police said the video depicts minor girls wearing school uniforms throwing away their school bags and appearing to run away from studies.

"The use of words such as 'Badshala' in the song has also been found to depict the school environment and education in a misleading and inappropriate manner. Furthermore, objectionable and derogatory expressions towards women and girls have also been identified in the lyrics," it said.

Police have made it clear that "if any individual is found creating or sharing reels or videos related to the controversial song and thereby promoting objectionable content, strict legal action will be taken against them as per the law".

They are also looking into if the makers of the video have taken proper approval for showing what appears to be a government school premises and a Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot.

If required approvals were not taken, legal action will be taken, the police said.

On Friday, Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the government has taken cognisance of the music video.

The depiction of school girls in the song and the manner our culture is shown in it is condemnable, he said. PTI SUN NB NB