BAFTA 2026 pays tribute to late Dharmendra, Esha Deol says father touched hearts across continents

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Actor Esha Deol said her late father and Hindi cinema legend Dharmendra captivated audiences across the globe after he was honoured in a memorial segment at the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

The BAFTA Awards ceremony was held on Sunday in London, which included late Dharmendra as the sole Indian representative in its tribute to the cinematic greats lost over the past year. His image appeared on screen alongside French actress-singer Brigitte Bardot and German actor Udo Kier.

Global legends like Robert Duvall, Catherine O’Hara, Val Kilmer, Rob Reiner and Tom Stoppard, among others, were also remembered at BAFTA for their contribution to cinema.

Dharmendra died on November 24 last year at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai due to prolonged illness.

“That’s my papa, his magic, a pure heart, the purest soul who touched millions of hearts across continents...not just as an actor but as a humble human being,” Esha told PTI.

Dharmendra’s career spanned across six decades and over 300 films. Affectionately dubbed the ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema for his rugged physique and striking looks, he was a rare actor who mastered every genre, from romance to action, comedy, and drama, establishing himself as a versatile performer.

Some of his most iconic films include “Satyakam”, “Baharein Phir Bhi Aayengi”, “Sholay”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Charas”, and “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, and others.

His final big screen appearance was in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s movie, “Ikkis”, which released in January.

In the past, actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Dilip Kumar and playback singer Lata Mangeshkar were also honoured at BAFTA.

The evening was also a triumph for Manipuri coming-of-age comedy-drama “Boong”. Produced by Farhan Akhtar’s and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the movie won the prestigious BAFTA Award for Best Children's & Family Film. It is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi. PTI KKP ATR ATR