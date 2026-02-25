BAFTA award for Manipuri film 'Boong' a proud money for Indian cinema: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) on Wednesday said the winning of the BAFTA award by Manipuri film "Boong" was a proud moment for the Indian cinema and it highlighted the growing global appreciation for the country's diverse and meaningful storytelling traditions.

Congratulating film maker Lakshmipriya Devi and the entire team of "Boong" on winning the Best Children's and Family Film award at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, the MIB and the NFDC said the film's journey has been supported by India's film development and festival ecosystem.

"This landmark achievement marks a proud moment for Indian cinema and highlights the growing global appreciation for India's diverse and meaningful storytelling traditions," the MIB and NFDC said in a statement.

"Boong' was curated at Film Bazaar under the Work in Progress Lab and Film Bazaar Recommends in 2023, initiatives designed to nurture promising filmmakers and enable global industry engagement.

The film was subsequently screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India in 2024, where it was selected under the Best Debut Director category, further affirming its critical acclaim.

The Government of India and the NFDC reaffirm their commitment to strengthening platforms such as Film Bazaar and the International Film Festival of India that empower filmmakers, foster creative excellence and create pathways for Indian cinema to reach international audiences, the statement said. PTI ACB KSS KSS