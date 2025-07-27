'Bakaiti' to stream on Zee5 from August 1

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) "Bakaiti", the new slice-of-life series helmed by Ameet Guptha, is set to premiere on Zee5 on August 1.

The upcoming series stars Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang in the role of parents with Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla playing their children, according to a press release.

Guptha said he wanted storytelling to feel lived-in and honest.

"'Bakaiti' was born out of the kind of conversations we’ve all had around dining tables and on terrace steps-about space, sacrifice, and the quiet resilience that defines every Indian household. The aim was never to go big, but to go deep-to capture the small, seemingly insignificant moments that truly shape who we are as families.

"We wanted the storytelling to feel lived-in and honest, with natural camera work, real-time conversations, and emotions that unfold without fanfare. Having Sheeba ji and Rajesh ji back together felt like magic-they brought a quiet depth and humour that beautifully elevated the soul of the Kataria family. I’m truly excited for the premiere on ZEE5 and can’t wait for the show to reach homes across the country," he said in a statement.

Chaddha said being a part of the series felt like "stepping into a world that’s incredibly familiar yet rarely shown with such honesty." "The Kataria family reflects the unsaid love, everyday struggles, and quiet strength that define so many Indian homes. Playing Sushma reminded me how laughter and love can thrive even in the chaos. I’m thrilled to bring this relatable story to life with such a heartfelt team." Kaveri Das, business head at Zee5, added, "At ZEE5, we’ve always believed that the most powerful stories are found in your everyday life. 'Bakaiti' is a heartwarming reflection of the quintessential Indian middle-class family, its chaos, conflicts, and unconditional love. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Pocket Aces and bring this tender, sharply observed dramedy to our audiences," said Kaveri Das, business head at Zee5." The show is produced by Dice Media Production. PTI SMR ATR SMR ATR ATR