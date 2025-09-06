'Bandish Bandits' star Ritwik Bhowmik to make big screen debut with 'Abhootpurva'

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) "Bandish Bandits" actor Ritwik Bhowmik is set to make his first big screen appearance with the upcoming romantic horror-comedy "Abhootpurva", the makers announced on Saturday.

Producer Khyati Madaan's Not Out Entertainment announced the movie in a post on its social media handles.

"There are stories of incomplete love, then there are stories of one-sided love. There are stories of lovers who gave their lives, then there are stories of lovers who took lives," the banner posted.

The film is set in the 1990s Agra and follows the story of Abhay, played by Bhowmik, and Poorva.

"Bathed in colours, brimming with cheer, Madness that echoes from Agra to Kanpur, Presenting the nostalgia of the 1990s," the post said.

Bhowmik rose to popularity with the Prime Video series "Bandish Bandits" and has also featured in "Modern Love: Mumbai", Madhuri Dixit-starrer "Maja Maa" and most recently "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter". PTI SMR SMR RB RB