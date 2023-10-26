‘Bandland 2023 is a tribute to Bengaluru’s music legacy'

Bengaluru: The IT hub is fast reclaiming its reputation as the “country’s original music capital”. BookMyShow’s Bandland is the newest music festival to hit Bengaluru.

The inaugural edition of the two-day festival, which will be held on December 16 and 17 will see international rock bands Deep Purple and Goo Goo Dolls performing here.

“From Roger Waters and Aerosmith to Mr. Big and Iron Maiden, Bengaluru has traditionally hosted some of the most iconic and legendary bands and acts over the decades. In the constantly transforming live entertainment landscape, with new festivals and formats being announced across most major metros, Bengaluru remains relatively untapped as a major market,” says Owen Roncon, chief of business, live entertainment, BookMyShow.

According to Roncon, Bandland 2023 will be a fitting tribute as well as an attempt to rekindle the spark that once defined the city’s music scene.

Although the last event organised by BookMyShow, Trevor Noah Show, came under fire for bad acoustics in the venue, Roncon said BookMyShow has previously successfully organised similar large-scale events, including Jay Shetty’s Love Rules Tour and Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss’ CAN’T Tour – India.

“For Bandland, we are working closely with local and civic authorities to establish logistics movement and facilities across private and public transport that will enable attendees to access the venue with more convenience, given the city’s vehicular movement patterns,” said Roncon.

The representative of BookMyShow also said Deep Purple, although no stranger to India, will be performing here after a gap of 22 years.

“We couldn’t think of a better way than Deep Purple to celebrate the return of this music spirit to India,” added Roncon.

But, it will be a first time in India for Goo Goo Dolls. But they have been on our wishlist for an India tour for sometime now, said Roncon, adding that Bandland 2023 will also unveil contemporary acts from across the world, including India, such as The War On Drugs and the Australian pub rock band Amyl and The Sniffers.

From India, the line-up includes one of the country’s oldest rock bands, Parikrama and The F16s, Chennai’s very own alternative rock act. In all, 12 bands will perform at Bandland 2023.