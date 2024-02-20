‘Bangalore Days’ director Anjali Menon join hands for her next film with KRG Studios

Mumbai: “Bangalore Days” filmmaker Anjali Menon on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Kannada-based production company KRG Studios for a Tamil-language feature film.

The director, best known for her highly acclaimed movies like “Manjadikuru”, “Koode” and “Wonder Woman”, said the aim is to make films that are entertaining and thought-provoking.

"I am looking forward to the collaboration with KRG Studios as we share the commitment to create engaging movies built from our cultures with world-class production values,” Menon said in a statement.

KRG established its studio distribution business in 2017 and has distributed over 100 films in Karnataka. Three years later, they ventured into production, from conceptualisation to the creation of feature films and gained acclaim with movies like “Rathnan Prapancha” and “Gurudev Hoysala”.

Karthik Gowda, producer and co-founder of KRG said, they are thrilled about working with Menon.

“Our collaboration with Anjali Menon signifies a new chapter for KRG, where the essence of storytelling takes precedence. We believe in the magic of cinema, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to crafting tales that resonate across diverse audiences and languages,” Gowda said.