Bangkok-based Diversion nabs worldwide sales rights to Rima Das' 'Village Rockstars 2'

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Bangkok-based company Diversion has acquired worldwide sales rights to "Village Rockstars 2", the latest directorial of critically-acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das.

The movie, a sequel to Das' multiple award-winning movie "Village Rockstar", had its European premiere at the 75th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.

“I'm happy to share that we are now collaborating with Diversion for sales. Looking forward to this journey and hoping to bring the film to theatres in India soon," Das said in a statement.

At Berlinale 2025, "Village Rockstars 2" was screened under the Generation 14 Plus Competition category, a sidebar section dedicated to children and youth films, earlier this week.

“We had a packed screening at the beautiful Zoo Palast theatre, and the audience gave us so much love. It feels like things are slowly coming full circle, opening the film to European audiences.

"I truly love the Berlin International Film Festival—the energy of the audience and the enthusiasm of the festival team make it such a soulful experience. It’s always an honour to be back," Das said.

"Village Rockstars 2" follows a teenage girl’s relentless pursuit of her musical dream.

"In a charming village, a teenage girl passionately pursues her musical dream. However, life's harsh realities challenge her innocence. As she faces these trials, she embarks on a journey to rediscover the profound connection between music and life, seeking a new harmony in the symphony of her dreams," read the official logline.

The film, produced by Flying River Films and Akanga Film Asia, stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das.

"Village Rockstars 2" had its world premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival where it won the coveted Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film. The movie was also screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in the South Asia Competition. PTI RB BK BK