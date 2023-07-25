Bangladesh Information Minister to inaugurate 5th Bangladesh Film Festival

Kolkata, July 25 (PTI) Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud will inaugurate the 5th Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata on July 27, a statement said.

Advertisment

The fifth edition of the film festival, from July 29-31, will screen 20 feature films, two short films and two documentaries.

"On July 27, Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud will inaugurate the 5th Bangladesh Film Festival. West Bengal Education minister and noted theatre personality Bratya Basu will also be present at the event at Rabindra Sadan," a statement by Bangladesh Deputy High Commission stated.

Renowned filmmaker Goutam Ghosh will also be present at the inauguration programme.

Bangladeshi films 'JK-1971', 'Hasina- A Daughter's Tale', and 'Gorilla', among others, will be screened at the two-day long festival. PTI PNT RG