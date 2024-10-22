Banijay Asia, Disney+ Hotstar announce Indian adaptation of American show 'Monk'

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Banijay Asia and Disney+ Hotstar are collaborating for the Indian adaptation of popular American show "Monk".

Advertisment

The show, which is currently in production and will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu, marks the first Asian adaptation of "Monk" that ran from 2002 to 2009 on American network USA.

It is the second international version after a Turkish adaptation. "Monk" is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal International Studios.

"Monk" revolved around Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub), a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder and his assistants Sharona Fleming and Natalie Teeger. He works with the San Francisco Police Department in solving unconventional cases while investigating his wife's unsolved murder.

Advertisment

“We are incredibly excited to partner with NBCUniversal Formats to adapt Monk for Indian audiences,” said Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India.

“The original series set a benchmark for character-driven mysteries, and we believe our adaptation will resonate similarly. With a stellar cast, we are confident we will do justice to these iconic characters," he added.

Sumanta Bose, Business Head HSM and Content Head at Disney+ Hotstar, said they are thrilled to partner with Banijay Asia and NBCUniversal Formats to bring the award-winning series to the Indian audience.

Advertisment

"'Monk' is a perfect fit for our platform, with its engaging mix of humour, mystery, and emotional depth,” Bose said.

Banijay Asia, a subsidiary of global content giant Banijay Entertainment, earlier produced successful adaptations of "The Night Manager" and "The Good Wife" for Disney+ Hotstar. PTI RB RB